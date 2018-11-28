Man killed in Monaghan crash remembered as 'loving and devoted' husband, father, friend

Update 4.45pm: The man killed in a fatal crash in Co Monaghan last night has been remembered as an active member of his community.

Stephen Marron served as assistant sacristan at Saint Mary’s Church, Castleblayney and Saint Patrick’s Church, Oram.

His fellow parishioners are "shocked and deeply saddened" by his death.

"The priests and all the people of the Parish of Muckno are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death of Stephen Marron as a result of an incident on Main Street, Castleblayney last night," a statement from the parish of Muckno said.

"Stephen was an active member of our parish community, serving as assistant sacristan at Saint Mary’s Church, Castleblayney and Saint Patrick’s Church, Oram.

"Stephen also served as a Minister of the Word at our liturgical gatherings and was a member of our Parish Safeguarding Committee.

He was a devoted member of the wider Castleblayney community, particularly through sports organisations. Above all, Stephen was a loving and devoted husband and father, a son, brother, and a good friend to many.

Parish Priest of Muckno, Canon Shane McCaughey said Mr Marron was the community's "go-to-man".

"Stephen was the go-to-man for everyone in the community of Muckno parish," he said.

"Stephen bore witness to his faith through the generosity and kindness that he showed to all who were in any kind of need."

He said the parish will pray for all affected by the incident.

Earlier: Man killed in Monaghan crash that also injured garda named

Update 4pm: Gardaí investigating a fatal crash in Co Monaghan last night have named the man killed in the incident as Stephen Marron, 47, from Castleblayney.

Mr Marron was driving a Skoda on Main Street when the crash occurred.

Garda Michael Devlin stopped a man driving an Audi at the garda station in the town.

The motorist then drove off, dragging the garda along with him for roughly 500 metres before crashing into Mr Marron's car.

The scene of the fatal accident in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan. Photos: Ciara Wilkinson

Garda Devlin, 31, who was injured has now been discharged from hospital. He is stationed in Monaghan Garda Station.

A 34-year-old man who was arrested at the scene remains in custody at Carrickmacross Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses that may have been in or around Castleblaney last night at the time of the collision to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Earlier: GSOC investigating after man killed and garda injured in Monaghan crash

Update - 2pm: The Garda Ombudsman is to launch an investigation after a man was killed and a garda was injured following a road collision in Monaghan last night.

Gardaí referred the matter to GSOC after the incident in Castleblayney which began with the garda stopping a man driving an Audi at the garda station in the town.

The motorist then drove off, dragging the garda along with him for roughly 500 metres before crashing into a Skoda on Main Street.

A man in his 40s who was driving the Skoda was killed in the collision while the garda was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with facial, head and leg injuries.

GSOC have deployed a team of investigators to the scene and an examination of the incident continues.

Under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005, an independent investigation can be carried out "of any matter that appears to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person".

The investigation into the incident continues to be carried out by An Garda Síochána.

Earlier: Man, 40s, killed after collision in Monaghan

A man in his 40s has died and a Garda has been injured following a collision in Co Monaghan overnight.

The crash involving two cars occurred on Main Street in Castleblayney at around 11.30pm.

Shortly before the incident, a garda had attempted to stop a silver Audi A6 in the town, but when the man drove off the garda was dragged by the car for about 500 metres before it crashed into another car, a Skoda Octavia.

The driver of the Skoda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Garda, who's in his late 20s is being treated for facial, head and leg injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

The driver of the Audi, a man in his 40s, was arrested and is being held at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

The Main Street is closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and Crime Scene Examiners attend the scene.

Any witnesses are asked to contact gardaí.

