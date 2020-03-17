Man killed in hit-and-run in Cork overnight

A pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run in Cork in the early hours of the morning.

It happened shortly at 1.50am on the N25 near Cobh Cross, Tullagreine, Carrigtwohill.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, has been pronounced dead.

There's no description of the vehicle which failed to remain at the scene.

Initial enquiries indicate the vehicle was travelling westbound at the time of the collision.

The road is closed this morning and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users particularly those who who travelled in the area between 1.30am and 2.30am to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.