Man killed in Foxrock attack ultimately died of head injuries, inquest hears

A man who was killed after a brutal attack died due to traumatic head injuries, an inquest has heard.

Robert Limbani Mzoma (26) was originally from Malawi but was living at Tudor Lawns, Foxrock, Dublin 18. He died on November 1 last.

The late Robert Limbani Mzoma

His remains were removed from the house at Foxrock and transferred to the City Morgue at Whitehall. The man was formally identified by a family member.

A number of friends of the deceased appeared in court for the opening of an inquest into his death which was then adjourned.

Dublin Coroner’s Court heard that a sister of the deceased, Towena Mzoma, formally identified her brother’s body to Gardai.

“I identified the body of my brother to Garda Edwina Cahill,” Ms Mzoma said in her statement, which was read out in court.

Detective Sergeant Paul Curran of the Photographic Section at Garda Headquarters in Dublin Castle

said he attended the post-mortem and confirmed the body was that taken from the house at Foxrock.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan conducted the autopsy on November 2 2018 and in her report gave the cause of death as traumatic head injuries.

Dublin Coroner’s Court heard from Inspector Marilyn Brosnan, who informed Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane that criminal proceedings had been instituted in this case.

The coroner adjourned the inquest into Mr Limbani Mzoma’s death indefinitely until after criminal proceedings had been completed.

Addressing friends gathered in the public gallery, Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane explained why the short hearing was being adjourned.

“Criminal proceedings have commenced in relation to this tragic death and in these circumstances I await the outcome of the criminal trial,” Dr Cullinane said.