Man killed in early-morning Kerry collision

Aughacasla, Co Kerry. Image via Google Earth
Sunday, September 15, 2019 - 01:41 PM

A man in his 50s has died after he was struck by a car in Co Kerry.

The man was walking when he was struck at Aughacasla, Castlegregory, Co Kerry at about 2.30am today. The driver of the car - a man in his mid 20s - was not injured.

A female passenger, who is also in her mid 20s, received minor injuries and was taken to Kerry University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating.

The scene is being examined by Garda Collision Forensic Examiners. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact gardaí in Tralee on 066 702300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.


