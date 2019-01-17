Man killed in Dublin shooting

Gardaí have confirmed that a man has been killed after a fatal shooting which occurred at a sports centre on Applewood Close, Swords this evening.

A number of shots were discharged and two men were injured.

A man in his early 20s was killed while another man, described as being in his mid-20s was removed to Beaumont Hospital and his condition is described as serious.

