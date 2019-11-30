News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man killed in crash in Co Limerick

Man killed in crash in Co Limerick
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 07:10 AM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Co Limerick in which a man has been killed.

Shortly after 1.30am Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a van and an articulated lorry on the M7 motorway. The collision happened on the slip road at junction 30, with Gardaí, ambulance and fire services all attending the crash site.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

The lorry driver was uninjured, and it is understood from initial enquiries that the lorry was stationary at the time of the collision.

The road remains closed to traffic with diversions in place. Garda forensic collision investigators will complete an examination of the scene at daybreak and a report will be prepared for the local Coroner.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and to anyone with camera footage from the area at the time of the incident to make it available to them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340 or Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

More on this topic

Two hospitalised after multi-car collision on N7Two hospitalised after multi-car collision on N7

Man, 30s, killed after being hit by van in Co TipperaryMan, 30s, killed after being hit by van in Co Tipperary

Pensioner dies following crash in Co. DownPensioner dies following crash in Co. Down

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman is hit by truck in LouthGardaí appeal for witnesses after woman is hit by truck in Louth


TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Man in his 40s injured in Cork city shootingMan in his 40s injured in Cork city shooting

Gardaí seize €100k of cannabis in RoscommonGardaí seize €100k of cannabis in Roscommon

#Climatestrike: Schools not supporting this are not doing justice to the young people, says teacher#Climatestrike: Schools not supporting this are not doing justice to the young people, says teacher

No minutes taken at Children's Hospital meeting, dept admitsNo minutes taken at Children's Hospital meeting, dept admits


Lifestyle

One of the other big deaths this week was Clive James, and while we haven’t been able to find any Leeside branches in his family tree, some might remember his visit to the Everyman in 2006 as part of a tour around his memoir, North Face of Soho.Scene and Heard: Clive James and Jonathan Miller pass away

Dermot Bannon: “There is a hunger for architecture that I have never experienced before.”Despite housing crisis there's a hunger for architecture like never before

Hannah Stephenson shares the secrets of success after attending a masterclass with a top floral school.How to make your own sustainable festive wreath for Christmas

Let’s start this week with a couple of questions. What is the world’s best-value wine? And what is the world’s best-value fine wine for long ageing?Leslie Williams: Sherry, the world’s best-value wine

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »