News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man killed in crash between lorry and car

Man killed in crash between lorry and car
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 07, 2019 - 09:29 PM

A man in his 60s has died following a crash between a lorry and a car at Belturbet in Co Cavan.

It happened at around 2.20pm today in the Cloverhill area.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Cavan General Hospital.

An investigation is underway and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

They particularly want to speak to any road users with dash cam footage who may have been passing through the area at the time of the collision.

Gardaí have asked for anyone with information to contact Cavan garda station on 049 436 8800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

8 national parks and nature reserves to close for Storm Atiyah

More on this topic

Justice Minister confuses TDs with 'no conspiracy' comment about 2011 hit and run inquiryJustice Minister confuses TDs with 'no conspiracy' comment about 2011 hit and run inquiry

Woman, 20s, dies in Kerry car crashWoman, 20s, dies in Kerry car crash

#ProjectEDWARD urges drivers to reflect on behaviour as 2019 sees rise in deaths on Irish roads#ProjectEDWARD urges drivers to reflect on behaviour as 2019 sees rise in deaths on Irish roads

Doctor tells bikers paralysis 'the least of your problems' if you are in a bad accidentDoctor tells bikers paralysis 'the least of your problems' if you are in a bad accident


TOPIC: Road deaths

More in this Section

FAI’s debts could surpass €55mFAI’s debts could surpass €55m

Someone is €1 milllion richer following Euromillions drawSomeone is €1 milllion richer following Euromillions draw

Johnson and Corbyn clash on Northern Ireland in TV head-to-head election debateJohnson and Corbyn clash on Northern Ireland in TV head-to-head election debate

Teen motorcyclist killed in road traffic collision in CabraTeen motorcyclist killed in road traffic collision in Cabra


Lifestyle

This Christmas remember that there is no such thing as cheap food.Buy local: Use your LOAF

As we wait, eager and giddy, a collective shudder of agitated ardor ripples through the theatre, like a Late, Late Toyshow audience when they KNOW Ryan’s going to give them another €150 voucher. Suddenly, a voice booms from the stage. Everyone erupts, whooping and cheering. And that was just for the safety announcement.Everyman's outstanding Jack and the Beanstalk ticks all panto boxes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there’s a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays’ vibes man. Somebody to jump up with a pair of maracas and shake up the energy when things begin to flag.Happy Mondays create cheery Tuesday in Cork gig

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »