Man killed in Co Donegal crash

A man has been killed following a crash in Co Donegal.

It happened on the N15 near Ballyshannon late last night.

The 28-year-old was the driver of a car that collided with another car on the N15 at Laheen, Ballyshannon at around 11.30 last night.

A 60-year-old woman, who was driving the other car, was taken to Sligo General Hospital with serious injuries.

Three other passengers were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Another car, which was nearby, also suffered material damage in the crash - but no injuries were caused to those inside.

Gardaí at Ballyshannon are appealing for witnesses.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around 11.30pm and may have camera or dash cam footage.