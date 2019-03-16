Man killed following three-vehicle collision in Mayo

A man has been killed following a road traffic collision in Co Mayo.

The fatal road traffic collision occurred at Carracanada, Swinford at 12.15pm yesterday.

Two cars and a truck were involved in the collision.

A 64-year-old who was driving one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased has been removed to Mayo University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place.

A male driver of a second car received minor injuries in the incident.

READ MORE More than 230,000 applications for Irish passports received in three months

The stretch of road was closed for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094-9252990, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.