Man killed as van crashes into empty house

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - 11:45 AM

A man was killed when the van he was driving hit a vacant house in Co Donegal.

Gardai said the incident happened on the N15 at Cashelnavene, Ballybofey, at about 11.15pm on Monday night.

The man, in his late 20s, was the sole occupant of the van.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was take to Letterkenny General Hospital.

The road was closed to allow a technical examination to be carried out.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station.

- Press Association


