Man killed and another injured after gunman opens fire outside gym

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 05:20 AM
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

One man was killed and another seriously injured in a double shooting outside a gym in Swords in north Co Dublin last night.

Gardaí at the scene where a man in his 20s has been killed after been shot in the head and chest in the car park outside a gym in Applewood Close in Swords, Dublin. A second man was shot and is in serious condition. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The incident occurred at around 7.30pm at Applewood Close in Swords when two men in their 20s were shot in the gym car park in the residential area.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said: “A number of shots were discharged and two men were injured, one man (early 20s) was fatally injured. The second man (mid 20s) was removed to Beaumont Hospital and his condition is described as serious.

“The body of the deceased remains at the scene.”

It’s understood the men were leaving the gym when they were approached by at least one assailant who opened fire.

It is believed the man who was killed sustained wounds to his arm, chest, and head while the other man was shot in the chest and arm.

The emergency services and Gardaí were quickly at the scene, with the injured man rushed to Beaumont hospital.

Emergency services in Swords at the shooting of two men. Picture: Collins

A large number of gardaí attended the scene as the area was cordoned off for examination.

Gardaí confirmed that the shooting took place at a gym on Applewood Close.

An investigation is underway and gardaí are asking any witnesses to contact them.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Ann Graves said she was shocked at the double shooting.

“It’s awful,” she said. “It’s frightening for the people living around there and for the people in Swords in general.”

While a car was burnt out in Applewood Close late last year, the area is not known for anti-social behaviour or serious crime.


