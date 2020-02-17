News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man killed after being hit by truck following car crash in Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 17, 2020 - 06:55 PM

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed following a single-vehicle collision.

The crash happened around 1pm today on the main Cork to Kinsale road.

The man's car left the road and struck a ditch.

The driver, 40s, left the car and was struck by a passing truck.

He was the only person in the car.

The driver of the truck was uninjured and was treated at the scene for shock.

The road has since reopened following a forensic investigation by gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who travelled on the road prior to the collison and may have dash cam footage, to contact Togher Garda Station 021 4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

