Man jailed over theft of demonstration phone

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 06:54 PM
By Liam Heylin

A display phone valued at over €1,000 was stolen by two men in a joint enterprise at a phone shop in Cork city.

One of the culprits was jailed for three months today.

Garda Liz Bugler testified that the crime was carried out at 3pm on July 1, 2018. Two people entered the phone shop at Eir mobile in Douglas Village shopping centre.

File photo of Douglas Village shopping centre

They stole a Samsung Galaxy S9 demo model, valued at €1,050, and left the centre via the Church St exit. The stolen property was not recovered.

Keith Newman. of 139 Elm Park, Wilton. was identified as one of those involved in the crime. When Garda Bugler cautioned him, he admitted the offence.

READ MORE: Cork's St Patrick's Hill closed after car overturns

Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said that Newman, aged 22, did not derive any benefit from the theft of the phone and was unfortunately unable to make any offer to compensate the store.

Judge John King imposed a three-month sentence on Newman who had previous convictions.

“This was part of a co-ordinated effort. Society cannot be held responsible for his addiction,” Judge King said in response to Mr Quinlan’s submission that the defendant was addicted to alcohol, tablets, and heroin at the time but was clear of everything now.


