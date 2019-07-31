News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man jailed for 'violently' pushing elderly Cork man to ground 'in a fit of temper'

Man jailed for 'violently' pushing elderly Cork man to ground 'in a fit of temper'
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 05:13 PM

A 75-year-old man was pushed violently to the ground in an unprovoked attack in Cork city centre and today a homeless man with 12 previous assault convictions was jailed for it.

John Long, 31, of Cork Simon Community denied a single charge of assault causing harm on July 13, 2017 but after a trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict against him.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a two-year sentence backdated to March and with the last six months suspended.

Garda Paul Lynch reminded the judge of the background to the case and Judge Ó Donnabháin remarked:

In a fit of temper he pushed this man violently to the ground and the elderly man had fractures to his hand.

“Mr Long has a lack of insight into his offending. He had been subject to tantrums.

"He allows his frustrations to boil over. This was something that happened suddenly on the street when he assaulted this man.”

The judge remarked that Long had been homeless, effectively throughout his life and had some mental health difficulties.

The evidence from Garda Paul Lynch was that Long muttered something incoherent about elderly people and pushed the pensioner causing him to fall backwards on the street.

Garda Lynch said of Long, “He lives at Simon and he keeps to himself. Any time I encounter him he is on his own.”

Donal O’Sullivan, defence barrister, said Long was originally from Douglas and had problems with alcohol, particularly over the last ten years.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “He presents as an agitated person. It suggests there is more to it than just drink.”

The judge also said that the assault on the elderly man was a serious matter.

READ MORE

Man gets 20 years for 'vicious and shocking' rapes of two women in two counties on same day

More on this topic

Mother 'feels so guilty for not seeing what was going on' as ex is jailed for daughter's rapeMother 'feels so guilty for not seeing what was going on' as ex is jailed for daughter's rape

Former psychic jailed for charges including money laundering of €1.6m Former psychic jailed for charges including money laundering of €1.6m

Cork man jailed for 'vicious and unprovoked' assault on man on crutchesCork man jailed for 'vicious and unprovoked' assault on man on crutches

Man gets 20 years for 'vicious and shocking' rapes of two women in two counties on same dayMan gets 20 years for 'vicious and shocking' rapes of two women in two counties on same day

CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Irishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound planeIrishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound plane

Irish among researchers who find that pregnant women with pre-eclampsia ‘at higher risk of kidney failure later’Irish among researchers who find that pregnant women with pre-eclampsia ‘at higher risk of kidney failure later’

Johnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in DublinJohnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in Dublin

Pat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour developmentPat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour development


Lifestyle

It’s time to spare a thought for those who didn’t decide to bring kids into the world, says Sam Wylie-Harris.This is what non-parents are thinking when surrounded by children during the summer holidays

So you thought Scandi chic was a modern trend? Kya deLongchamps introduces the original 18th-century versionInteriors: Scandi chic has been around for longer than you might think

The Duchess of Sussex is partnering with a variety of retailers on a charity workwear range.Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range

There are many climbing plants to choose from but clematis is the pick of the bunch for Peter DowdallPopularity of climbers like clematis scales new heights

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »