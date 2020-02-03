Man jailed for two years for 'violent and nasty' assault on ex-partner in her home

A young woman was caught by the hair and thrown around the kitchen of her own home by her ex-partner who has been jailed for two years.

The attack by Antonio Arundel of 54, Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, was described by the sentencing judge as violent, abusive and nasty.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a three-year sentence with the last year suspended.

Detective Garda Jim Bugler said Arundel, 31, pleaded guilty to two charges, assault causing harm and causing criminal damage in the kitchen of the house.

Arundel visited the house and on the morning of November 19, 2018, an argument broke out.

“The accused assaulted his former partner, punched her face, caught her by the hair and threw her around the kitchen,” Det. Garda Bugler testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Some of her hair was pulled out. She also suffered bruising to her face and some scratches.

Niamh Stewart, defence barrister, said, “There was a lot of animosity between Antonio Arundel and his former partner.”

Ms Stewart BL said that a previous assault causing harm conviction related to Arundel assaulting his ex-partner’s brother.

“He is very sorry. He is very remorseful,” Ms Stewart said.

It emerged through victim impact evidence that the young woman was left suffering anxiety and panic attacks.

“I never thought he would do anything so horrible. I am afraid to go out alone. It is a terrible thing to go through,” she said.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “Whatever the personal relationship between the parties it (the assault) was violent, it was abusive and it happened in her own home. You can understand how hurt she feels. Not alone were they violent and nasty but they all happened in the confines of her home.

“I think it is a very serious matter. He is a man with a previous record of assault and he is back here on a charge of violence to another person.

“Three years is merited. I will suspend the last 12 months on condition that he will not approach her for two years from the time of his release.”