News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man jailed for two years for 'violent and nasty' assault on ex-partner in her home

Man jailed for two years for 'violent and nasty' assault on ex-partner in her home
By Liam Heylin
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 05:52 PM

A young woman was caught by the hair and thrown around the kitchen of her own home by her ex-partner who has been jailed for two years.

The attack by Antonio Arundel of 54, Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, was described by the sentencing judge as violent, abusive and nasty.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a three-year sentence with the last year suspended.

Detective Garda Jim Bugler said Arundel, 31, pleaded guilty to two charges, assault causing harm and causing criminal damage in the kitchen of the house.

Arundel visited the house and on the morning of November 19, 2018, an argument broke out.

“The accused assaulted his former partner, punched her face, caught her by the hair and threw her around the kitchen,” Det. Garda Bugler testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Some of her hair was pulled out. She also suffered bruising to her face and some scratches.

Niamh Stewart, defence barrister, said, “There was a lot of animosity between Antonio Arundel and his former partner.”

Ms Stewart BL said that a previous assault causing harm conviction related to Arundel assaulting his ex-partner’s brother.

“He is very sorry. He is very remorseful,” Ms Stewart said.

It emerged through victim impact evidence that the young woman was left suffering anxiety and panic attacks.

“I never thought he would do anything so horrible. I am afraid to go out alone. It is a terrible thing to go through,” she said.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “Whatever the personal relationship between the parties it (the assault) was violent, it was abusive and it happened in her own home. You can understand how hurt she feels. Not alone were they violent and nasty but they all happened in the confines of her home.

“I think it is a very serious matter. He is a man with a previous record of assault and he is back here on a charge of violence to another person.

“Three years is merited. I will suspend the last 12 months on condition that he will not approach her for two years from the time of his release.”

READ MORE

Judge tells Cork teenager it is time to 'wakey wakey' as he remands him in prison on cocaine charge

More on this topic

Man avoids jail for smashing 28 TV screens in bookmakers who he claimed had incorrectly processed his winning betMan avoids jail for smashing 28 TV screens in bookmakers who he claimed had incorrectly processed his winning bet

Judge tells Cork teenager it is time to 'wakey wakey' as he remands him in prison on cocaine chargeJudge tells Cork teenager it is time to 'wakey wakey' as he remands him in prison on cocaine charge

High Court hears three challenges to apartments on part of GAA grounds in DublinHigh Court hears three challenges to apartments on part of GAA grounds in Dublin

Car dealer in Macroom loses appeal over termination of VW dealershipCar dealer in Macroom loses appeal over termination of VW dealership


courtCorkTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Extinction Rebellion spray Fine Gael HQ with green dye in protest of party's climate action recordExtinction Rebellion spray Fine Gael HQ with green dye in protest of party's climate action record

Cllr calls for 'more imaginative approach' as only 39 social houses built in South Kerry in five yearsCllr calls for 'more imaginative approach' as only 39 social houses built in South Kerry in five years

CervicalCheck campaigner calls for review of electoral register as late wife gets polling cardCervicalCheck campaigner calls for review of electoral register as late wife gets polling card

Dublin man found guilty of conspiring with Kinahan cartel to commit murderDublin man found guilty of conspiring with Kinahan cartel to commit murder


Lifestyle

I am 48 now and it feels like forever ago, but I remember feeling really shy.School Daze with Ester Murray: 'I want children to stay as open as possible'

Odhran Lucey has been working in the hospitality industry for over 35 years.You've been Served: Odhran Lucey, The Rose Hotel, Tralee

Alongside the serious wildlife conservation and education work being done at Fota, there’s no shortage of fun in this new TV series, says Rita de Brún.Getting into the tongue and groove of the wild side of Fota Island

For a country with a population of just 360,000, there’s no denying that Iceland is something of a musical heavy-hitter on the international scene.Why Iceland seems to punch above its weight on the international musical scene

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »