Man jailed for stealing bag from tourist in Cork city centre café

A tourist in a café in Cork city centre had her bag with personal belongings stolen from her during the jazz festival weekend and now the culprit has been jailed for nine months.

Judge Olann Kelleher said of the victim, “This was a tourist visiting Cork, I remember this case clearly.”

Roy Twohig, aged 40, of no fixed address pleaded guilty to theft at Cork District Court, arising out of the theft which was carried out on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Sergeant John Kelleher said Twohig had over 100 previous convictions related to theft, larceny and burglary and more than 100 more for other offences.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said, “Unfortunately, he has been in and out of custody since the age of 15 and he has just celebrated – not celebrated but marked – his 40th birthday while in prison. He has a small bit of stability in his life now with his partner who is seven months pregnant.”

Judge Kelleher said the theft of this bag was an awful thing to happen for a young woman visiting a premises in Cork.

The judge imposed a nine-month jail sentence.

This jail term will not add to an overall sentence of two years imposed on Twohig recently at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for a series of offences – the most serious of which saw a woman having her wallet stolen and later being punched in the ribs by Twohig when she approached him.

That occurred at Legend Barbers in the city on March 24, 2019. Garda Lorna Healy said Twohig removed a woman’s wallet from the premises. The wallet contained €325. She followed him to a nearby premises where he disposed of the wallet in a trash can and he took the cash.

She approached him and she was assaulted. He punched her in the ribs a number of times causing her pain and bruising.

While the assault was admitted, the defence said he was trying to get past her at the time and did not have a history of violence.