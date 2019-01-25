NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man jailed for six years for role in 'planned execution' of David Douglas

Friday, January 25, 2019 - 02:31 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A man has been jailed for six years for his role in what was described in court as the "carefully planned execution" of a man in Dublin.

Nathan Foley from Loreto Road in Maryland, Dublin 8 pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder of David Douglas in July 2016.

Foley was not the one who pulled the trigger but he admitted supporting and assisting the hit through the movement of certain vehicles.

David Douglas

Outside court afterwards, Detective Superintendent Paul Cleary said he shared the news with Mr Douglas' family: "I have spoken to the family of David Douglas, they are satisfied with the result."

Det Supt Cleary thanked the community for their assistance which he said was invaluable.

READ MORE: Father seen slapping crying daughter (3) charged with intimidating witness

"This is another positive result which shows what the guards can do with the co-operation of the local district detective units which in this case was Kevin Street and Kilmainham and also with our colleagues in serious crime operations."

Frederick "Freddie" Thompson (37), with an address at Loreto Road, Maryland, Dublin 8 was found guilty of Mr Douglas’s murder in August 2018 and sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment.


KEYWORDS

Court case

Related Articles

Girl with cerebral palsy settles case for €6m

'You ruined everything,' woman tells man as he gets partially suspended sentence for rape and sexual assault

Man charged with firearm offence in connection with major security incident at family law court

Garda confirm officer was arrested in connection with probe into criminal offences

More in this Section

Cities risk electing 'celebrity-style mayors', Labour TD warns

Cork man accused of murder denies 'playing games' with gardaí over homeless man's death

Fáilte Ireland: Investment in regional St Patrick's celebrations will drive tourism to lesser-known areas

Dementia expert finds farmer had capacity to make will


Lifestyle

Hey baby it’s the Opera House sell-out guitar men

Trend of the week: Hey cowgirl

10 expert tips to help children stay safe and responsible online

Darina Allen: Scones and homemade butter recipes to honour St Brigid

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »