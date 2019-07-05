Man jailed for sexual assault on vulnerable girl, 14

A 21-year-old man who sexually assaulted an extremely vulnerable 14-year-old girl after sending her explicit messages and images on Facebook has been jailed.

A sentence of four years with the last two and a half years suspended was imposed on Mark McGann, of no fixed address, by Judge Brian O’Callaghan.

The victim said in her statement at the sentencing hearing: “When you pleaded guilty, I was relieved that anyone who doubted what I say would now know I was telling the truth.”

Judge O’Callaghan said to McGann at Cork Circuit Criminal Court: “You pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young lady of 14 years of age. You sent Facebook images of an explicit nature to the same young lady. The court must take into account aggravating and mitigating factors and must arrive at a penalty that is proportionate.

“The background is that first and foremost it appears to have been a pre-arranged meeting between both of you. While it may have been a consensual arrangement, in the loosest term as this young lady was of an age where her consent was irrelevant, but it got out of hand and you did not listen to the young lady when she asked you to stop.

“There is some question of whether you knew her age or not. The bottom line is that you pleaded guilty and as far as the court is concerned you were aware of her age.

“The messaging appears to indicate affectionate interchange between you both which again got out of hand.

“She was 14, you were 21. You should have known better. You frightened this young lady. She felt threatened. Her very being was attacked by you.

“She placed her trust in you and trusted you by agreeing to meet you. Quite obviously you breached that trust and followed it up with the Facebook messaging.

“In mitigation there is your early plea, your genuine remorse. The (probation) report puts you at a low risk of re-offending.”

Detective Garda Rachel McGrath testified McGann first met the girl and followed this up with contact through Facebook. Around 200 messages were exchanged over a fortnight, many of a sexual nature.

“He sent two naked frontal images of himself to her and requested the same from her through her Facebook account but she declined.

“He arranged to meet her. She was in her school uniform. They French-kissed on a laneway. He placed his hands on her breast and gave her love-bites on her neck and breast and tried to place his hand inside her underwear (but did not).

“A complaint was made and he was arrested and detained for questioning. He proceeded to make admissions,” she said. The assault happened in May 2017.

Nothing can be reported that would identify the injured party in the case. Imelda Kelly, prosecuting, described the victim as particularly vulnerable.

McGann said: “I would like to apologise for all that has happened. I am truly sorry for everything.”