Man jailed for racist abuse of garda in Cork City

Paul McCarthy had 143 previous convictions, Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard.
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 05:37 PM

A member of An Garda Síochána was racially abused by a man who has been jailed for two months for the outburst.

The abusive man also smashed glass bottles on the ground in front of the garda during the aggressive incident.

Sergeant John Kelleher said Garda Xiao Ma was on duty in Cork city centre when Paul McCarthy verbally abused him.

McCarthy shouted, “Here comes the ‘chink’, fuck off back to China.” 

Sgt Kelleher said: “He took out three bottles and smashed them one by one in front of Garda Ma.” 

Garda Ma told McCarthy he was going to be arrested for being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

The guard told McCarthy, aged 48, who was living at the Simon Community in Cork, to put his hands behind his back but the defendant failed to comply and became more aggressive.

Pepper-spray was deployed by Garda Ma and the defendant was then placed in custody.

Sgt Kelleher said McCarthy had 143 previous convictions.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a two-month sentence today.

Michael Quinlan, defending, said McCarthy pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. The incident occurred on April 1.

This sentence will run concurrently with a term of three years imposed recently on McCarthy for jabbing a broken bottle repeatedly into another man’s face in Cork City.

Garda Shane Coakley, who investigated the assault, said that after the victim was stabbed ten times in the face, he fell to the ground and that McCarthy then stabbed him another five times.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed the jail term on 48-year-old Paul McCarthy at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

McCarthy pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm to the victim.

