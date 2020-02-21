Man jailed for pulling knife on paramedics

A patient pulled a knife out of his sock when being tended by paramedics in the back of an ambulance and yesterday he was jailed for his actions.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin sentenced Greg Hegarty, with an address at 50 Great William O'Brien Street, to 18 months, with half of it suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said, "He was in the back of the ambulance which was called for him because of his state. He produced a knife and the guards had to be called. He confronted the ambulance driver to some extent and threw the knife away.

“He has a history of self-harm. It is not on to have or produce a knife in an ambulance. He has for a considerable period been under psychiatric services.”

The judge took into consideration his guilty plea and that he has been out of trouble since and suspended nine months of the 18-month jail term.

Garda Alan Hurson said the knife was waved around in the back of the ambulance and later thrown into the cab at the front of the vehicle as he was about to be transported to A&E.

Garda Hurson charged the 42-year-old with appearing to be about to commit the assault and producing a knife capable of inflicting serious injury at Harper’s Island on the N25 at Glanmire.

William Bulman, defence barrister, said the accused pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had mental health issues for a long time. Mr Bulman BL said the only reason the accused was carrying the knife was for the purpose of self-harm.