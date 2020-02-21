News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man jailed for pulling knife on paramedics

Man jailed for pulling knife on paramedics
By Liam Heylin
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 06:42 PM

A patient pulled a knife out of his sock when being tended by paramedics in the back of an ambulance and yesterday he was jailed for his actions.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin sentenced Greg Hegarty, with an address at 50 Great William O'Brien Street, to 18 months, with half of it suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said, "He was in the back of the ambulance which was called for him because of his state. He produced a knife and the guards had to be called. He confronted the ambulance driver to some extent and threw the knife away.

“He has a history of self-harm. It is not on to have or produce a knife in an ambulance. He has for a considerable period been under psychiatric services.” 

The judge took into consideration his guilty plea and that he has been out of trouble since and suspended nine months of the 18-month jail term.

Garda Alan Hurson said the knife was waved around in the back of the ambulance and later thrown into the cab at the front of the vehicle as he was about to be transported to A&E. 

Garda Hurson charged the 42-year-old with appearing to be about to commit the assault and producing a knife capable of inflicting serious injury at Harper’s Island on the N25 at Glanmire.

William Bulman, defence barrister, said the accused pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had mental health issues for a long time. Mr Bulman BL said the only reason the accused was carrying the knife was for the purpose of self-harm.

READ MORE

MV Alta in Cork just the latest ghost ship to arrive on Irish shores

More on this topic

Funding boost for Waterford North Quays developmentFunding boost for Waterford North Quays development

Residents 'have not been listened to' as Waterford community fights against windfarm developmentResidents 'have not been listened to' as Waterford community fights against windfarm development

Waterford Cllrs agree to self-regulate their social media accounts Waterford Cllrs agree to self-regulate their social media accounts

Two remain in custody after Waterford shootingTwo remain in custody after Waterford shooting


TOPIC: Waterford

More in this Section

11 arrested following seizure of €40k of drugs, illegal firearms and a car11 arrested following seizure of €40k of drugs, illegal firearms and a car

West Cork fishmongers closes due to ongoing roadworksWest Cork fishmongers closes due to ongoing roadworks

'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt

'Unfinished business': Over 1,000 SIPTU and Fórsa members strike in pay restoration dispute'Unfinished business': Over 1,000 SIPTU and Fórsa members strike in pay restoration dispute


Lifestyle

Not all trends are created equal. Some are exciting – like first-date butterflies; others are comforting – like ice-cream and Golden Girls reruns.Trend of the Week: Floral free for all

Veterinary medicine is a demanding career, leading to mental health problems for some vets.Elephant in the clinic: Helpline offers support to vets with mental health difficulties

Bonnie Ryan couldn’t be happier.On a roll: Why Bonnie Ryan couldn't be happier

From Ireland to America and fashion to homeswares, designer Helen James is developing interiors products for the high street with an emphasis on sustainability, beauty and function, writes Carol O’CallaghanConsider this: Meet Helen James

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »