Man jailed for four years, banned from driving for 15, after collision killed three

Jason Rowntree. Picture via RTÉ

A man who admitted dangerous driving, causing the deaths of three women, has been jailed for four years and banned from driving for 15.

32-year-old Jason Rowntree of Plantation House, Kingscourt, County Cavan collided with their car on the N2 in Louth in 2017.

Dundalk Circuit Court heard that he was driving on the wrong side of the road when he collided with the car the three were travelling in on their way home from Dublin Airport.

Judge Patrick Quinn imposed a six-year sentence but suspended the final two years on the accused attending alcohol awareness meetings and counselling while in prison, and to continue doing so for two years after his release from prison.

Racheal Cassidy Battles; Mairead Mundy; and Margaret McGonigle, who all lost their lives after a crash following their return from holiday in Turkey.

The three victims of the crash were Margaret McGonigle, her daughter Mairead Mundy and family friend Rachel Cassidy Battles.

They had been travelling home from Dublin airport after a holiday.