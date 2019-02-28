NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man jailed for four years, banned from driving for 15, after collision killed three

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 08:36 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Jason Rowntree. Picture via RTÉ

A man who admitted dangerous driving, causing the deaths of three women, has been jailed for four years and banned from driving for 15.

32-year-old Jason Rowntree of Plantation House, Kingscourt, County Cavan collided with their car on the N2 in Louth in 2017.

Dundalk Circuit Court heard that he was driving on the wrong side of the road when he collided with the car the three were travelling in on their way home from Dublin Airport.

Judge Patrick Quinn imposed a six-year sentence but suspended the final two years on the accused attending alcohol awareness meetings and counselling while in prison, and to continue doing so for two years after his release from prison.

Racheal Cassidy Battles; Mairead Mundy; and Margaret McGonigle, who all lost their lives after a crash following their return from holiday in Turkey.

READ MORE: Love triangle trial: Murder accused told gardaí he was afraid of 'vicious' Mary Lowry

The three victims of the crash were Margaret McGonigle, her daughter Mairead Mundy and family friend Rachel Cassidy Battles.

They had been travelling home from Dublin airport after a holiday.

More on this topic

Love triangle trial: Murder accused told gardaí he was afraid of 'vicious' Mary Lowry

Actor John Michie tells of ‘life sentence’ imposed on family after daughter’s death

Paddy Lyons death: Barrister for murder-accused suggests garda investigation was 'tunnel visioned'

Jury to return to consider verdict in Denis O’Brien case tomorrow


KEYWORDS

CourtCourt case

More in this Section

Call for inquiry into allegations members of Defence Forces suffered due to toxic chemical exposure

Coveney and Lidington meeting in Dublin for UK-Irish talks on Brexit

'Dangerous and devious' Joe O'Reilly 'should never be let out', say Rachel's family

Irish drivers warned to get paperwork for no-deal Brexit


Lifestyle

As research shows adolescents are increasingly sleep-deprived – how to tell if your teen needs rest

Claire Lambe: Why you should 'Dare to Believe'

Vagina monologues: Why we need to be educated about women's sexual organs

Speaking up: Anna Geary on finding your voice in a crowded room

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »