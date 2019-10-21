News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man jailed for eight years for 'violent forceful rape' at Limerick flat

Man jailed for eight years for 'violent forceful rape' at Limerick flat
By Fiona Ferguson
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 06:32 PM

A Congolese man has been jailed for eight years for the “violent forceful rape” of a woman.

Erick Mukoko (32) committed the offence after the woman refused a kiss from him at a flat where she had been socialising with a friend after a night out.

Mukoko, formerly of Thomas Street, Limerick, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to rape at a location in the city in May 2017. He has no previous convictions.

Mr Justice Michael White described the offence as a “very serious violent forceful rape” and noted the impact on the victim had been devastating. He said the woman had been a “social visitor” to the flat with nothing of any sexual nature involved.

He took into account in mitigation Mukoko's guilty plea.

Mr Justice White imposed eight years imprisonment. He said he did not feel it was appropriate to suspend any portion but ordered two years post-release supervision if he remains in Ireland.

The woman outlined to the court in her victim impact statement that she suffers anxiety, depression, and panic attacks on a daily basis and had tried to take her own life following the rape. She said she had also taken alcohol to black out what happened. She finds it hard to trust people or socialise.

“I am not going to allow what he did to control my life any more,” she said, describing how she had the support of her family and hoped to get back to the person she had been before the attack.

Garda Aoibheann Prenderville told Ann Marie Lawlor SC, prosecuting, that Mukoko was not known to the woman. She had been out socialising with others with whom she had gone to a flat in the city.

READ MORE

Court hears claims woman 'incapable of standing' was carried into lane in Cork city and sexually assaulted

During the evening the woman ended up alone in the sitting room with Mukoko and this is where the rape occurred. The woman said she was shouting, saying no, and fighting to close her legs.

She said she was bleeding afterwards and went to wake up her friend in a state of high distress.

Gardaí identified Mukoko as a suspect and he denied the allegations or knowing the woman during interview. The woman informally identified Mukoko as the perpetrator to gardaí after he declined a formal identification process.

A swab of semen taken from the woman matched a DNA profile from Mukoko.

Gda Prenderville agreed with defence counsel that there had been “great fun and laughing” at the apartment prior to the rape. The garda agreed with counsel that Mukoko had asked the woman for a kiss and when she said no, then “the non-consensual and disgraceful sexual act” occurred.

She agreed Mukoko was then asked to leave the apartment, that he apologised before he left, and later made Facebook communication with the woman to say he should not have done what he did.

Defence counsel submitted to the court there had been alcohol taken and there may have been a “misreading of signals”.

Counsel said Mukoko's father had died under unexplained circumstances in prison in Congo and the family had to move.

Mukoko had been in Ireland for eight months at the time of the offence, having come to Ireland through his brother's visa, and asking leave to remain on the basis of reunifying families.

Counsel asked the court to take into account his client's acknowledgement of guilt which meant the woman did not have to give evidence during a trial.

READ MORE

'I felt terrorised in my childhood bedrooms': Woman raped as a child speaks of torment as man jailed

More on this topic

Seven months for using heroin in church car parkSeven months for using heroin in church car park

Consultants' €200m pay and pensions dispute with HSE back in courtConsultants' €200m pay and pensions dispute with HSE back in court

Court hears claims woman 'incapable of standing' was carried into lane in Cork city and sexually assaultedCourt hears claims woman 'incapable of standing' was carried into lane in Cork city and sexually assaulted

Three doctors censured over care of man who had chest pains, and later diedThree doctors censured over care of man who had chest pains, and later died


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Justice Minister admits voting for a colleague in Dáil chamber 'from time to time'Justice Minister admits voting for a colleague in Dáil chamber 'from time to time'

Tusla whistleblower distressed after his complaintTusla whistleblower distressed after his complaint

'More deaths' unless Cold Weather Initiative for homeless activated, charity warns'More deaths' unless Cold Weather Initiative for homeless activated, charity warns

Motorcyclist, 30s, killed after collision with parked car in Co TipperaryMotorcyclist, 30s, killed after collision with parked car in Co Tipperary


Lifestyle

As he prepares to stand down at Wexford Festival Opera, director David Agler tells Cathy Desmond about the highlights of his 15 years at the helmAll set for his swansong: Director David Agler highlights 15 years at Wexford Festival Opera

When it comes to Munster talent and entrepreneurship, our food, agriculture and tourism can be the first industries that come to mind.Making Cents: Plan for your pension direct from Skibbereen

Volunteers from the multinational tech company harvest food fresh from Fota Gardens, writes Peter Dowdall.Made in Munster: The tech giant Apple harvesting food from Fota Gardens

Peter Dowdall takes a look at a plant that thrives in damp soil and is a key part of Ireland’s biodiversityThe wonders of willows: A key part of Ireland’s biodiversity

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »