Man jailed for distributing child porn that gardaí found 'too disturbing to look at' drops sentence appeal

A man jailed for distributing tens of thousands of child porn images and videos was "well advised" to drop an appeal against the severity of his sentence, according to the President of the Court of Appeal.

Sylvio Rose (aged 51), of Knockloughlin, Co Longford, pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography which included 35,000 images and 1,700 videos.

Longford Circuit Criminal Court heard that experienced detectives from the Garda Cyber Crime Unit found some of the material so disturbing they were unable to look at it.

Rose, a German national, who has been living in Ireland with his wife since 2006, was sentenced to five years imprisonment with the final two suspended by Judge Keenan Johnson on May 31, 2018.

He was due to appeal the severity of his sentence today.

However, after a brief consultation with his barristers, Delia Flynn SC and Niall Flynn BL, Rose applied to withdraw his appeal.

Ms Flynn told the court that she had explained the implications of proceeding with the appeal to her client.

The three-judge court has the power to increase sentences, as well as decrease them, even in severity appeals moved by criminals themselves.

President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham said it was a realistic approach and Rose had been “well advised”

He said the facts of the case were “extremely serious” and it appeared to be a “singular case”.

Mr Justice Birmingham, who sat with Mr Justice Brian McGovern and Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy, permitted the late withdrawal of Rose’s appeal.

The maximum sentence for distribution of child pornography is 14 years.