NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man jailed for cocaine-fuelled attack with hurley after he was called 'eejit' on Facebook

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 05:14 PM
By Gordon Deegan

A judge today jailed a 23-year-old Ennis man who armed with a hurley embarked on a cocaine-fuelled attack on another man that was sparked by an insult on Facebook.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Gerald Keys jailed Evan Toomey of Oak Park, Watery Rd, Ennis for two years.

Judge Keys said that the attack by Mr Toomey on Daragh Moloney was “premeditated”.

Evan Toomey. Photos: Facebook

Mr Toomey pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary on June 4 and in his sentence Judge Keys imposed a three year jail term, suspending the final year and backdated to the sentence to last June when Mr Toomey was brought into custody.

Judge Keys said that while there may have been a degree of provocation, there was no justification for Mr Toomey’s actions.

Judge Keys said: “I note that there was a previous assault by Mr Moloney on you with a hurley.”

In the incident, Mr Toomey arrived at the home of Daragh Moloney at Morrissey Avenue in Cloughleigh Ennis on June 4 last.

READ MORE: Gardaí release man detained in investigation into murder of Kane McCormack

Mr Toomey came armed with an axe but dropped it during a scuffle with Mr Moloney who was armed with a hurley in the front hall of his home.

Mr Toomey picked up the hurley and Judge Keys said that Mr Moloney’s mother was in the house and picked up her nine-month-old grandson and fled to the garage.

Judge Keys said that the assault by Mr Toomey continued into the kitchen of the home where he continued to hit Mr Moloney across the head and body with the hurley.

Mr Toomey arrived at the home after Mr Moloney the previous day called Mr Toomey an ‘eejit' on Facebook which resulted in more exchanges on Facebook.

In the hurley attack, Mr Moloney suffered six stitches to his lip, a fracture to his right hand and swelling to the right side of his jaw.

Judge Keys said that the aggravating factors in the case were Mr Toomey coming to the house armed with an axe, hitting Mr Moloney with the hurley, having 75 previous convictions and being at a high risk of re-offending.

Judge Keys said that Mr Toomey had made an early plea, has expressed remorse, has made efforts to deal with his addiction and has done well in his time at prison doing various courses.

Mr Moloney opted not to make a victim impact statement.

In his interview with gardaí, Mr Toomey said: “I done the wrong thing going to his house. His mother was there - I regret it.”

In jail last month, Mr Toomey first saw his new born baby for the first time.

More on this topic

Irish Ferries steps up its compensation dispute with the NTA

Court orders landlord must evacuate tenants from mobile homes and flat over fire safety concerns

Jury ask to re-hear evidence and view clothing from deceased man and murder accused

Man set fire to apartment with three children inside, court hears


KEYWORDS

Court

More in this Section

Drivers in border communities ‘fear impounding of cars’ after Brexit

Ireland's best food and drink producers named at annual awards

Family law system must address waiting lists and overworked judges, committee hears

Minister needs to tell local authorities to continue accepting loan scheme applications - Ó Broin


Lifestyle

As Binky Felstead says Instagram can be ‘isolating’ as a single mum – 5 solo parents to follow

With Ayers Rock set to host a programme of opera, 7 more sites you won’t believe are concert venues

These are going to the biggest bridalwear trends of 2019 according to Pinterest

Red carpet to real life: 4 awards season trends you can shop on the high street

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »