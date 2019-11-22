Man jailed for Christmas attack and threat to burn victim out of home

A man was called out of his house at Tory Top Rd during the Christmas holiday last year and was punched and bitten by a man who also threatened to burn him out of his home.

Aaron Mealy, aged 20, of Boyce’s St, Gurranabraher, Cork, was jailed for a total of two years yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for these crimes.

Garda Kevin O’Neill said Mealy rang the injured party on St Stephen’s Day last year and said he was going to come up and smash his windows and burn down his house because of an issue he had with the man over a young person in his family. The man asked his wife to ring the gardaí to tell them about the threat.

Then, in the early hours of December 27, 2018, the man woke to hear shouting outside his home so he went out the door.

That was when Mealy assaulted him.

Garda O’Neill arrived on the scene immediately and shone the lights of the patrol car on Mealy, as well as activating the blue lights and siren on the patrol car.

However, the obvious presence of the gardaí did nothing to stop Mealy from carrying out the attack.

“He ignored us and continued with the assault,” Garda O’Neill said.

The injured party later stated in a formal complaint that he had been punched three times in the face and bitten once by Mealy.

Questioned about this assault, Mealy admitted assaulting the man but had no recollection of biting him.

There were further threats made by the accused in April of this year when he phoned the injured party and threatened to shoot him and stab his wife.

Among the other threats he made to the victim and his family was a threat to burn down his house.

Mealy was living at Boyce’s St at the time and he was arrested there.

Emmet Boyle, defending, said the accused apologised for his actions. Garda O’Neill said that Mealy did apologise but he also tried to say that some of it was the victim’s family’s fault.

“He would have been uproariously drunk on both occasions,” Mr Boyle said.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “The best thing that can be said for Aaron Mealy is that he pleaded guilty and saved the victims having to come to court and it is acknowledged by him that he wronged them.

“The initial assault was one thing but the follow-up on threats in April is quite significant and is an aggravating factor… I don’t care what type of unhappy upbringing he had. I regard it as a very serious unforgivable threat.”

The judge imposed a one-year sentence for the assault. For the threat to kill, he imposed a three-year consecutive sentence but suspended the last two years .

He also made it a condition of the suspension that the accused would have no contact with the injured parties for three years after his release from jail.