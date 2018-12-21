Man jailed for 3 years for possessing almost €300,000 of prescription-only sleeping tablets

A 62-year-old man has been jailed for three years for possessing almost €300,000 worth of prescription-only sleeping tablets.

Michael Hall, of Brewers' Hill Rd, Dunstable, Bedfordshire in the UK, was one of three men arrested on foot of a garda surveillance operation in Dublin four years ago.

Hall pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possessing just under 150,000 Zopiclone tablets for supply on August 16, 2014 at the Regency Hotel, Swords Rd, Drumcondra, Dublin.

One of the co-accused men is before the courts on the matter and the other died before his trial date.

Judge Melanie Greally sentenced Hall to four years in prison but suspended the final 12 months and ordered Hall not to return to the Republic of Ireland for ten years following his release from custody.

The court heard that Zopiclone tablets were not a controlled substance at the time of the offence, but have since become controlled.

Judge Greally said the experience of the court was that this type of sleeping tablet was “very much in demand to people afflicted by drug addiction and presumably, that was their intended market”.

The judge set a headline sentence of six years but reduced it on account of a number of mitigating factors, including Hall's significant health issues.

The court heard Hall had a double heart bypass in 2016, suffers from diabetes and requires a large amount of medication.

Detective Garda Brian Foran told Fionnuala O'Sullivan BL, prosecuting, that Hall and two other men were all observed driving separate vehicles and meeting in a carpark of the Regency Hotel on the night in question.

Two of the vehicles were parked rear to rear and the men were seen transferring something from one boot to another, before they left in convoy.

The three vehicles were stopped by gardaí a short time later. One of them contained over 5,000 boxes of Zopiclone, each containing 28 tablets.

There were just under 150,000 tablets in total, amounting to a market value of approx €298,000.

One of the co-accused, who has since died, was found in possession of an envelope marked “Driver” and containing €2,000 in cash.

Hall was questioned and when released, he returned to the UK. He was returned to Ireland under a European Arrest Warrant on December 5, this year.

He has no previous convictions from this jurisdiction, but has 11 from the UK. These include supplying amphetamines, supplying cannabis, possessing MDMA and importing Class B drugs, for which latter offence he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Luigi Rea BL, defending, said his client has significant health problems and is married to a woman with two daughters.

He said Hall left school aged 15 and worked as a bricklayer before qualifying as a professional driver and acquiring a fleet of lorries.

Judge Greally said, unfortunately, Hall had put his driving qualifications to use for criminal purposes on several occasions and had developed a “very significant criminal record” in relation to the supply and importation of controlled drugs.

The court heard that Hall himself has no history of drug addiction. The sentence was backdated to December 5.