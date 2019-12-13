Man jailed for 11 years after 'catastrophic' claw hammer attack on shopkeeper during robbery

Additional reporting by Brion Hoban

A robber who attacked a defenceless shopkeeper with a claw hammer leaving him with “life-changing” injuries has been jailed for 11 years.

John McKeon (31) and his cousin Daryl McKeon (23) entered Tansey's newsagents armed with a hammer and screwdriver. John McKeon hit Kevin Tansey three times to the back of the head with the hammer as he tried to escape. He threatened passers-by who tried to help the injured man.

In CCTV footage of the incident, Daryl McKeon can be seen stepping over the unconscious body of Mr Tansey in order to try and open the cash register. The robbers ultimately fled empty-handed.

Mr Tansey suffered a severe traumatic brain injury which doctors said was potentially fatal. His wife, who is legally blind and had relied on her husband for driving and help with other tasks, described to the court the dramatic changes in her husband and their lives since the attack.

“The man who left for work that morning has yet to return and I am not sure he ever will”, said Mrs Michelle Tansey.

John McKeon was convicted by a Dublin Circuit Criminal Court jury following a trial last October of robbery at Eurospar, Swords and attempted robbery and assault causing serious harm at Tansey's Newsagent, Fitzmaurice Road, Finglas, Dublin on 18 March, 2017.

John McKeon with an address at Gleann Riada, Strokestown Road, Longford has 71 previous convictions for offences including burglary, dangerous driving, robbery from taxi drivers, criminal damage and common assault of a former partner he punched two days after she had given birth.

Vincent Heneghan SC, defending John McKeon, said his client acknowledged his guilt and was disgusted and ashamed of what he did.

He said his client had been abandoned and isolated and embarked on crime at a young age.

Counsel said his client went into care at nine years old and by 15 he was living in homeless hostels. He began abusing alcohol at 12 years old and later tablets and cocaine.

Passing sentence today, Judge Patricia Ryan said that Mr Tansey sustained very serious injuries which had a “catastrophic” effect on him, his wife and his immediate family.

Jude Ryan sentenced John McKeon to 12 and a half years imprisonment, but suspended the final 18 months on strict conditions. In 2018 Daryl McKeon, of North Cumberland Street, Dublin was jailed for seven years.

ADDITIONAL EVIDENCE

Detective Inspector Alan Brady told Gerardine Small BL, prosecuting, that two offences took place on the same day.

He said the first incident took place at Eurospar, Swords shortly after opening at 7am. Two robbers entered with their faces covered, one carrying a hammer and the second an iron bar. Staff were threatened to open the till and the raiders left with cigarettes valued at €380 and €580 cash.

The pair got into a stolen car, drove it a short distance away and burned it. They drove away in a second stolen car.

At Tanseys newsagents Kevin Tansey was setting up for the day ahead. At 8am he was on his knees opening the days newspapers when the McKeons entered, one armed with a claw hammer, the other with a screwdriver.

Mr Tansey attempted to exit the shop but was prevented from doing so. He attempted to shout to passers-by and was struck three times to the back of the head by John McKeon with the claw hammer.

He was rendered unconscious and fell to the floor. On the CCTV footage, Daryl McKeon was seen to step over him on the floor and go behind the counter to attempt to open the till with a screwdriver.

John McKeon went outside the shop to the passers-by who were seeking to help Mr Tansey and threatened them with the hammer. The McKeons were unable to open the till and fled empty-handed.

A garda investigation was launched and Daryl McKeon was linked to the offences by fingerprints he left at the scene. John McKeon was identified as one of two males on CCTV walking past a house minutes after one of the stolen cars was burned out nearby.

After his arrest John McKeon denied any involvement in the offences.

Mr Tansey suffered extensive fractures to his skull which caused bleeding on the brain. He suffered a seizure en route to hospital and later slipped into a comatose state.

A medical report stated that the severe traumatic brain injury caused by the assault was potentially fatal and could cause disability. Mr Tansey had been acting as the sole carer to his wife, who is blind, and took care of all the driving for them and their three children.

Michelle Tansey completed a victim impact statement on behalf of the whole family. She recounted how she felt as if her world was caving in around her as the full extent of Kevin's injuries became clear and she feared she would lose her husband.

Mr Tansey remained in hospital for a few weeks before being transferred to the National Rehabilitation Centre for intensive treatment.

Mrs Tansey said it was clear that there had been an immediate dramatic effect on her husband, she described issues with short term memory, mood swings, loss of emotion and personality changes.

She said it had been “barbaric and heartless” to hit a defenceless man over the head with a hammer, adding that their family had seen the true meaning of the phrase “life-changing injuries.”

The man who left for work that morning has yet to return and I am not sure he ever will.

Ms Small told the court that it was the view of the Director of Public Prosecutions that this “totally unprovoked attack” lay at the top end of the spectrum.

Mr Heneghan said at first glance it would be easy just to lock the door and throw the key away but he urged the court to look at his client's background.

He said his client's father had been heavily involved in crime and was in and out of jail, his mother had addiction issues and at six years old he was sent to live with his grandfather, a strict disciplinarian. He went into care at nine years old and by 15 he was living in homeless hostels.

He began abusing alcohol at 12 years old and later tablets and cocaine. At 17 he went to live with his father in Alicante, Spain and involved himself in the taking of drugs. After he returned to Ireland his father disappeared in Spain, suspected dead as result of involvement in crime.

Mr Heneghan said since going into custody his client has been working in the kitchen, the first employment and structure he ever had and it had been an eye-opener for him, as well as work he enjoyed. He has attended courses in reading and writing, as well as food and health care.

Counsel said there was not much on the credit side of the balance sheet for his client but asked the court to take into account his full acceptance of guilt. He said it was late in the day but still strongly to his credit.

In February 2018, Daryl McKeon pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years with the final 18 months suspended by Judge Melanie Greally.

Judge Ryan had previously adjourned sentencing in John McKeon's case for a week after hearing evidence to allow her consider reports and other documentation handed into court.