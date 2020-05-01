News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man jailed for 10 months over ruckus at hospital

Mercy University Hospital
By Liam Heylin
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 12:00 AM

A ten-month jail term was imposed on a 28-year-old man who caused a ruckus outside the Mercy University Hospital last month and was found carrying knives during other incidents in Cork city.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident outside the Mercy that gave rise to the charges being brought against Edmond O’Sullivan, of flat A, 90 Shandon St, Cork, occurred on March 3.

Shortly after 3pm that afternoon, the accused was found shouting and roaring and he was verbally abusive to gardaí.

At the height of the incident, O’Sullivan shouted at a guard, “You will do nothing, you fucking prick, you won’t stop me.” 

O’Sullivan pleaded guilty to public order charges arising out of the incident and he also admitted carrying a knife on May 30 last year at Oliver Plunkett St, Cork.

In another incident on St Peter and Paul Place, Cork, on October 15, 2019, he was also found with a screwdriver in his possession. O’Sullivan claimed he had it for his own protection.

He also admitted stealing €58 worth of property at Elvery’s on Oliver Plunkett St, Cork, on November 19, 2019.

Sgt Davis said the accused man had 88 previous convictions including some for theft and robbery.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said there was a huge amount of difficulty in the man’s background, not least from an addiction point of view, but also concerning his childhood.

Mr Buttimer said the defendant got married and that his partner had been a stabilising influence.

The solicitor said the defendant even managed to get a job in construction in February but when this work came to an end, he fell back into alcohol and drug related activity.

Imposing a total sentence of 10 months, Judge Olann Kelleher said he was concerned about a man with a violent history carrying knives.

