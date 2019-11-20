Man jailed as court hears he crushed postman's ankle during theft of car which then crashed on M50

A man who crushed a postman's ankle after pinning him against a wall having stolen the victim's car has been jailed for four and half years.

Shane McKeever (28) stole Thomas Stephens' (58) vehicle after he had pulled up in a pub car park to dispose of his recycling in a facility nearby.

Mr Stephens noticed the man at his car and went over to investigate when McKeever drove the car, pinning him against a wall and crushing his ankle against a curb.

Mr Stephens was caught for a couple of minutes before McKeever reversed the vehicle. Mr Stephens then approached the car again but McKeever reversed, knocking the man to the ground.

Garda Mark Walsh told Siobhán Ní Chúlacháin BL, prosecuting, that McKeever drove off and was involved in a serious collision with a recycling truck on the M50 ten minutes later.

Gda Walsh was called to assist with the initial incident involving Mr Stephens and remained with the man when he was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he was treated for a triple fracture to his ankle.

The garda was still at the hospital when McKeever was brought in having been involved in the accident on the M50. McKeever had at his stage been nominated as a suspect in the theft of the car after gardaí had viewed nearby CCTV footage.

McKeever refused to give Gda Walsh a sample for testing and was arrested as soon as he was discharged from hospital.

McKeever of Mac Uilliam Parade, Tallaght, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to endangerment, car theft, failure to provide a sample and driving without insurance in Clondalkin on October 11, 2018.

His 86 previous convictions include stealing cars, misuse of drugs, providing false information, theft and road traffic offence. McKeever had been disqualified from driving two weeks earlier.

Judge Martin Nolan said McKeever's intent had been to take the car but he had difficulty in starting it and driving it which resulted in him pinning Mr Stephens.

He said he had “no doubt” that McKeever hadn't intended to injure the man but it had left Mr Stephens in great distress and pain and requiring multiple surgeries.

Judge Nolan said he had taken into account that McKeever was remorseful and had since taken steps to deal with his addiction before he disqualified him from driving for six years and jailed him for four and half years.

Gda Walsh told Ms Ní Chúlacháin that McKeever had crashed Mr Stephens' vehicle into the back of a recycling truck while driving at speed on the M50. It led to the vehicle being propelled across two lanes of traffic before it struck the crash barrier and overturned.

CCTV footage of the incident at the car park was played to the court and footage from the camera of the truck showing the crash at the M50.

McKeever initially denied both incidents but admitted the endangerment of Mr Stephens after he was shown the CCTV footage. He continued to claim that he had not been involved in the accident with the truck.

A victim impact report from Mr Stephens said he had not returned to work since. He had been working with An Post for 42 years. He still uses a crutch and attends for regular physiotherapy.

Mr Stephens said he was no longer able to assist his sister who has a disability and his income was obviously greatly reduced.

Gda Walsh agreed with Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing BL, defending, that the footage showed that his client was struggling to move the car away from Mr Stephens after initially pinning him.

Mr Ó Dúnlaing told Judge Nolan that his client has been tackling his drug addiction but his bail conditions prevent him for attending for residential treatment.

He submitted many reports to the court including one from the Probation Service which concluded that McKeever was assessed as being a suitable candidate for community service.

Mr Ó Dúnlaing asked the court to accept that his client had not set out to injure Mr Stephens but acknowledged that the man was “put through an absolutely outrageous offence”. He handed in a letter of apology that McKeever had written for the victim.