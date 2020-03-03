Man jailed after tourist's bag robbed outside Cork bar

A Japanese tourist visiting Cork sitting alone at a table outside a city centre pub had her handbag snatched by a local man and it was never recovered.

Sergeant John Kelleher said yesterday that the young woman was sitting outside the Linen Weavers premises on Rory Gallagher Place on Paul Street, Cork, when the culprit approached from behind her, took her handbag and ran away with it.

52-year-old Noel O’Shaughnessy of Farranferris Park, Farranree, Cork, was jailed for a total of 16 months at Cork District Court yesterday for this and other offences. They included other thefts and a burglary at an apartment in the Blarney area.

Sergeant Kelleher said the young Japanese woman never got her handbag or any of the contents back. CCTV showed the defendant sitting down on a seat behind her, picking up her bag and making off with it on February 26, 2019.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said that credit should be given to O’Shaughnessy for pleading guilty to the theft of the handbag, even though he knew the woman had returned to Japan and would not have been around to give evidence had the case been contested.

One of the other offences admitted by the same defendant yesterday was of breaking into an apartment at Sheen Lower, Blarney, Co Cork, on October 23 2019. He stole €300 worth of jewellery and €50 in cash from the apartment.

Judge Olann Kelleher acknowledged the defendant’s serious health issues but expressed concern about the extent of O’Shaughnessy’s previous record. He had 198 convictions including 32 for burglary and 30 for theft.

Other thefts which he admitted yesterday included handling a stolen bank card from a purse stolen at Webworks cafe in Cork city, stealing €50 from a waitress’s handbag at the Fish Kitchen restaurant in Bantry, and a handbag at Christy’s hotel in Blarney.