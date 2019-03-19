Man jailed after group caught with a hammer and knives in church car park

A man among a group caught in a vehicle in a church car park with a hammer and two large knives has been given an eight-month prison sentence.

David Manning, 25, was among the four men found in the car at 8.35am in the church car park in Innishannon in Co Cork on November 1, 2017.

Mr Manning, of 27 Berryfield, Classes Lake in Ovens near Cork City had pleaded guilty to possession of the items with no lawful excuse as to why.

Clonakilty District Court heard that as well as three previous convictions for handling stolen property, Mr Manning had also received a suspended sentence at circuit court level for an assault.

His solicitor, Myra Dineen, said her client had addiction issues with tablets and alcohol and was seeking to engage with addiction services.

However, Judge James McNulty noted a probation report on Mr Manning which said he was the father of a seven-year-old girl from a previous relationship and while she visited on alternate weekends, his own parents, with whom he lives, took care of her.

He also noted the Probation Service observation that Manning had “a lack of any positive activities” and a “cavalier approach” to creating a more productive future for himself. Judge McNulty said he was “not impressed”.

The judge said Mr Manning had had a suspended sentence previously and he was not inclined to hand down another one.

“I made a mistake, Judge,” Mr Manning said, “I will do everything if you give me a chance.”

Ms Dineen said her client had been in custody since last Friday and it had been “a shock to the system”, arguing that more time in jail would not benefit Mr Manning.

Judge McNulty said Mr Manning had had a chance to detach himself from “bad company” and given the seriousness of the charge he believed it warranted a custodial sentence.

He sentenced him to eight months in prison but said if Mr Manning wished to appeal it he may have better news to provide to a circuit court judge in future.

He said any release on appeal would be subject to a bail bond of €100, and the usual condition to keep the peace, in addition to special conditions in his case.

They include that he fall under the supervision of the Probation Service for six months - which includes random urine analysis - that he avoid controlled drugs, and that he actively pursue treatment for any addictions.

Mr Manning subsequently lodged the appeal.