News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man injured in stabbing on Dublin's O'Connell Street

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 07:02 AM

A man has been stabbed on O'Connell Street in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

A large section of the street is closed today following the attack which occurred at around 1.20am.

The victim has been taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The street is closed both directions from the junction with Cathal Brugha Street as far down as the junction with Henry Street.

All bus routes that serve O'Connell Street are currently being diverted via Gardiner Street.

While Luas Green Line services are not running between St Stephen's Green and Dominick.

READ MORE

Man dies after getting into difficulty in Limerick river

More on this topic

Gardaí investigating after man stabbed in Galway city

Gardaí investigating after man sustains 'slash-type wounds' in Dublin stabbing

Gardaí investigating after 13-year-old boy stabbed in Dublin

Teenager assisting gardaí with inquiries into fatal stabbing in Dublin

StabbingO'Connell StreetTOPIC: Stabbing

More in this Section

SF to seek legal advice after larger parties on Cork City Council accused of 'shafting' long-serving councillors

ISPCA worried Tayto Park Music Festival will cause stress to zoo animals

Weekly childcare bill in Northern Ireland ‘highest in UK’

Top plastic surgeon calls for botox and filler ban for under 25s


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Guidelines for contract of care at residential homes

Youghal-born solicitor on confronting challenges faced as visually-impaired athlete

Paul Cleary on the music that made him

Setting out their stall with an informal opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »