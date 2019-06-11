Man injured in stabbing on Dublin's O'Connell Street

A man has been stabbed on O'Connell Street in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

A large section of the street is closed today following the attack which occurred at around 1.20am.

The victim has been taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The street is closed both directions from the junction with Cathal Brugha Street as far down as the junction with Henry Street.

All bus routes that serve O'Connell Street are currently being diverted via Gardiner Street.

While Luas Green Line services are not running between St Stephen's Green and Dominick.

A large section of O’Connell Street is closed this morning after a man was stabbed overnight. Bus and luas services impacted. pic.twitter.com/aHDvQmLWUR — Kacey O'Riordan (@KaceyORiordan) June 11, 2019