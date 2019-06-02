NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man injured in samurai sword attack in the North

Sunday, June 02, 2019 - 06:26 PM

A man has been injured after being attacked with a samurai sword in the North.

Two men were arrested following an altercation in Glynn Road, Larne, this afternoon.

Shortly after 12.20pm, police received a report that a man armed with a sword was assaulting another man.

A 38-year-old man suffered minor injuries to his body.

The alleged attacker made off in a black car before the arrival of police, the PSNI said.

A car matching the description was stopped by police in east Belfast some time later and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, common assault, theft and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A samurai sword was also recovered from the car.

A 27-year-old man who was driving the car was arrested on suspicion of driving when unfit through drink or drugs.

Both remain in police custody.

READ MORE

Cross-border probe into attempt to kill police officer in Belfast

- Press Association

More on this topic

Beckhams share photo of family trip to Miami

Cian Mackey extra-time heroics earn Cavan a replay against Armagh

New lifeboat unveiled in Louth after legacy donation from Wexford farmer

Thousands waiting more than a year for medical appointments – Fianna Fáil

PSNIsamurai swordTOPIC:

More in this Section

Cross-border probe into attempt to kill police officer in Belfast

Cyclist, 30s, dies after collision in Kerry

Woman, 20s, due in court in connection with seizure of €900,000 worth of cannabis

More than 400 front-line ambulance staff attacked in Northern Ireland each year


Lifestyle

Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll

Opening Lines: I’m a 41-year-old male with poor body image

Surviving through the summer, from hay fever to ear problems

Learn how to picnic like a pro this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »