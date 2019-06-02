Man injured in samurai sword attack in the North

A man has been injured after being attacked with a samurai sword in the North.

Two men were arrested following an altercation in Glynn Road, Larne, this afternoon.

Shortly after 12.20pm, police received a report that a man armed with a sword was assaulting another man.

A 38-year-old man suffered minor injuries to his body.

The alleged attacker made off in a black car before the arrival of police, the PSNI said.

A car matching the description was stopped by police in east Belfast some time later and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, common assault, theft and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A samurai sword was also recovered from the car.

A 27-year-old man who was driving the car was arrested on suspicion of driving when unfit through drink or drugs.

Both remain in police custody.

- Press Association