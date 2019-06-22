News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man injured in paramotor crash in Co Clare

By Pat Flynn
Saturday, June 22, 2019 - 11:21 AM

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a paramotor crash in Co Clare in which one man was injured.

The incident happened in a field at around 9.30 last night at Oughtmama near Bellharbour in North Clare.

A group of paramotoring enthusiasts were flying in ideal conditions in the area when one of the group crashed during take-off. The wheel-mounted paramotor appeared to lose control and crash into a stone wall after getting caught in an unexpected crosswind.

The trike buggy paramotor, equipped with a protective cage and reserve parachute, stuck the wall however the pilot managed to disconnect the power before impact and prevented a more serious impact.

Emergency services were quickly alerted and two units of the fire brigade from Ennistymon along with Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the incident.

First responders had to cross several fields, with the assistance of a local man, to reach the scene as a country lane leading to the area was not easily accessible by emergency vehicles.

The injured man was treated at the scene before being removed to University Hospital Galway by ambulance. He is understood to have sustained multiple broken bones but his injuries, while serious, are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí remained at the scene overnight pending the arrival of officials from the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) this morning.

Two AAIU investigators arrived at the scene at 10.30am today to carry out a preliminary examination of the crash scene.

A determination will be made in the coming days about whether a full and formal investigation of the incident will need to be undertaken.

Powered paragliding/paramotoring is paragliding with the assistance of a backpack power unit, including propeller, that attaches to the pilot’s harness and provides thrust for both climbing and level flight. Some paramotors can be launched on foot while others are mounted on three or four-wheel chassis.

