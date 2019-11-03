News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man injured in Dublin shooting

Man injured in Dublin shooting
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 10:20 PM

A man has been injured in a shooting in Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the Mac Uilliam Estate, Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght at around 6.20pm this evening to investigate reports of shots fired at a house.

Officers found a man in his 30s with pellet wounds to his legs.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital for treatment where his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Gardaí arrest man after boy found dead in Limerick

More on this topic

Gardaí arrest man after boy found dead in LimerickGardaí arrest man after boy found dead in Limerick

Dublin assault leaves man in serious conditionDublin assault leaves man in serious condition

Gardai in Cork warn of growing problem of Distraction Direction thefts Gardai in Cork warn of growing problem of Distraction Direction thefts

Gardaí hunt for armed robber in DublinGardaí hunt for armed robber in Dublin


shootingDublinTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

UK election: UUP to step aside for DUP in North BelfastUK election: UUP to step aside for DUP in North Belfast

Catholic group in pre-planning with Waterford Council for female-only addiction rehab centreCatholic group in pre-planning with Waterford Council for female-only addiction rehab centre

Banks should pay credit unions' regulation costs: NaughtenBanks should pay credit unions' regulation costs: Naughten

Unpublished HSE report links Dublin air quality to asthma-related illnesses and heart troubleUnpublished HSE report links Dublin air quality to asthma-related illnesses and heart trouble


Lifestyle

Ellie O’Byrne went on set in Cork with The Young Offenders in advance of their return to our TV screens next weekBoys are back in town: Catch up with the Young Offenders cast before they're back on our screens

With the changing of the clocks and the colder, darker days, it is understandable that some of us wish we could curl up in a warm place and do very little. Maybe hibernation wouldn’t be such a bad idea. Why do some animals hibernate while others don’t? Would humans be able to if we chose to?APPLIANCE OF SCIENCE: Why do some animals hibernate and could humans?

Ballet Ireland founder Anne Maher tells Helen O’Callaghan why it is marking its 21st year with a tour of a classic: ‘Swan Lake’The depths of love: Ballet Ireland founder talks 21 years in business and touring Swan Lake

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »