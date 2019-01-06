NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man injured in Belfast hammer attack

Sunday, January 06, 2019 - 12:53 PM

A man has been taken to hospital after he was attacked by a number of men with hammers and baseball bats in Belfast.

The PSNI said the serious assault happened in the Queen Victoria Gardens area in the north of the city in the early hours of Sunday.

Police received a call shortly after 12.20am reporting that a 32-year-old man had been assaulted.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to a suspected fracture to his skull and a deep cut to his head.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

- Press Association


