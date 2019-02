Gardaí are at the scene of a shooting incident in Drogheda, Co Louth this afternoon.

A man in his 30s is being treated in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital following the shooting at the M1 Retail Park in Drogheda, shortly before 3pm today.

The condition of the man is not yet known.

The scene has been sealed off by gardaí and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200.