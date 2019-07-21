Man 'seriously injured' after reports of car driving into Co Louth graveyard

A man has been injured after reportedly being hit by a car at a graveyard in Co Louth this afternoon, according to local media reports.

The incident at St Patrick's Cemetary in Dundalk this afternoon during the annual blessing of the grave.

A number of ambulances arrived at the scene and those who attended the ceremony have been told to remain were they are, according to the Dundalk Democrat.

One witness took to social media to allege that a "car rammed people".

In a statement Gardaí confirmed they are aware of the incident.

"Gardaí and emergency services are currently dealing with an incident at Dowdallshill, Dundalk Co Louth," a garda spokesperson said.

"It is understood from initial investigations that one pedestrian was seriously injured and a number of other pedestrians received minor injuries following a road traffic collision," they added confirming the incident happened around 4pm this afternoon.