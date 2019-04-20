NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man injured after being knocked off his bike and assaulted

By Greg Murphy
Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 09:35 PM

A man has been injured in a serious assault in the Kilbarrack area of Dublin 5.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.30am when a 39-year-old cyclist was hit by a black saloon car on Swans Nest Road.

According to Gardaí a number of men got out of the car and assaulted the injured man with unknown weapons before the men left the scene in the same car.

The man was taken to Beaumont hospital where his injuries are being treated as non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the assault in particular anyone who may have dash cam footage, who was in the area at the time of the incident.

They can contact Gardaí at Raheny Garda station on 01-6664300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

More on this topic

Garda still a force to be reckoned with

Watch: Lucky escape for Shannon shoppers after car crashes into filling station

Less than half of Gardaí have signed up to code of ethics

Mother of murder victim when told her son's killer had been found guilty: ‘A stone has been lifted off my heart’

More in this Section

Youghal pays tribute to golden racing duo

Michael D Higgins tells dissidents to reflect on their ‘appalling’ actions

Donegal bus driver had 49 faults with his vehicle

Corca Dhuibhne is on the map after local election fear


Lifestyle

5 chocolate-themed breaks to satisfy sweet-toothed travellers

Big names from art world in the picture for Easter auction

Weekend food with Darina Allen: Spring into the season with Easter lamb

The Currabinny Cooks: Your guide to an easy Easter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »