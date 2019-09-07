News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man in serious condition following hit-and-run in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 07, 2019 - 08:25 AM

A man is in a serious condition in hospital following a hit-and-run in Dublin.

The incident happened on Cork Street near the Coombe Hospital at around 10.15pm last night.

A 20-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car and the injured man was removed by ambulance to St James's Hospital.

His injuries are understood to be serious.

The car involved failed to stop and continued travelling in the direction of Dolphin's Barn.

The scene is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to the driver of the car to come forward.

They are also appealing to witnesses or those with video or dash cam footage from the scene to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01 666 9400 of the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

TOPIC: Road accident

