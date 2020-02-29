News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man in serious condition following collision between pedestrian and articulated lorry

Man in serious condition following collision between pedestrian and articulated lorry
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 29, 2020 - 12:08 PM

A man in his early 20s is in a serious condition following a collision in Monaghan.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident which occurred on the N54 between Monaghan and Clones in the townland of Bandrum.

The collision between an articulated lorry and a male pedestrian occured at 11.15am this monrnig.

Gardaí said the pedestrian has been removed to Tallaght University Hospital and is in a serious condition.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have travelled the road or may have dash cam footage to contact them.

Garadí can be reached at Monaghan Garda Station on 047 - 77240, the Garda Confidential Line or any garda station.

They added that diversions are in place from the Monaghan side of the road traffic collision at Threemilehouse Road R189 diverting to Newbliss, Clones and from Clones side at the Rosslea Road R187 to Sweeney's Cross onto Scotstown to Monaghan.

Meanwhile, three people have died and a young man has been seriously injured following an early morning collision in Co Louth.

They were travelling in two vehicles which were involved in a collision around 2.15am on the N1 at Carrickarnan.

A man in his early 20s was also seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Dundalk.

A man in his early 20s was also seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Dundalk.

It brings to five the number of people killed in the past 12 hours, after two people died in a crash in Co Cavan yesterday evening.

A man and a woman in their 60s died in a collision involving a car and a jeep on the N55 in Ballinagh, Co Cavan, at around 7pm on Friday.

READ MORE

Caution urged as Storm Jorge hits with 145km/h winds expected

More on this topic

Man arrested after ammunition seized in DublinMan arrested after ammunition seized in Dublin

Three people killed in two-vehicle collision in Louth Three people killed in two-vehicle collision in Louth

Two arrested following attempted armed robbery in Cork villageTwo arrested following attempted armed robbery in Cork village

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired in DublinGardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired in Dublin


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Armed Gardaí called in after shots are fired at Cork city houseArmed Gardaí called in after shots are fired at Cork city house

Three charged following funeral disturbance in Co TyroneThree charged following funeral disturbance in Co Tyrone

Revenue seize €40k of cannabis at Dublin Mail CentreRevenue seize €40k of cannabis at Dublin Mail Centre

50mm of rain to fall amid yellow warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal50mm of rain to fall amid yellow warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal


Lifestyle

Spring has sprung and a new Munster festival promises to celebrate its arrival with gusto, says Eve Kelliher.Spring has sprung: Munster festival promises to celebrate with gusto

The spotlight will fall on two Munster architects in a new showcase this year.Munster architects poised to build on their strengths

Prepare to fall for leather, whatever the weather, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the week: It's always leather weather

The starting point for Michael West’s new play, in this joint production by Corn Exchange and the Abbey, is an alternative, though highly familiar, 1970s Ireland. You know, elections every few weeks, bad suits, wide ties, and a seedy nexus of politics and property development.Theatre Review: The Fall of the Second Republic at Abbey Theatre, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »