Man in 'serious condition' after Cork crash

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Cork this morning which left the driver in a "serious condition".

Gardaí are currently at the scene after the incident on the South City Link Road where the single vehicle crash occurred.

"The male driver in his mid 40s was taken to Mercy Hospital where he is believed to be in a serious condition," a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the South City Link Road Inbound between Tramore Valley Park & turnoff for South Douglas Road. Two persons have been removed to Hospital. The road is currently closed for forensic examination. Local diversions in place. pic.twitter.com/L3obyoEQd1 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 4, 2019

The female passenger of the car was taken to the same hospital where her injuries are thought to be minor.

Forensic Scene Investigators are at the scene, according to the gardaí.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.