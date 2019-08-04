News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man in 'serious condition' after Cork crash

Man in 'serious condition' after Cork crash
Gardaí at the scene of the crash. Picture: Larry Cummins
By Joel Slattery
Sunday, August 04, 2019 - 11:54 AM

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Cork this morning which left the driver in a "serious condition".

Gardaí are currently at the scene after the incident on the South City Link Road where the single vehicle crash occurred.

"The male driver in his mid 40s was taken to Mercy Hospital where he is believed to be in a serious condition," a garda spokesperson said.

The female passenger of the car was taken to the same hospital where her injuries are thought to be minor.

Forensic Scene Investigators are at the scene, according to the gardaí.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

READ MORE

Teenager in critical condition after falling ill at Indiependence Festival

More on this topic

Man taken to hospital after Co Cork crashMan taken to hospital after Co Cork crash

Whiddy disaster relatives applying to High Court to rectify death certsWhiddy disaster relatives applying to High Court to rectify death certs

Memorial service for Fastnet Yacht Race victimsMemorial service for Fastnet Yacht Race victims

Traffic grows in Port of Cork with turnover up just under €4mTraffic grows in Port of Cork with turnover up just under €4m

CrashTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Famous lighthouse illuminated in memory of people who died in Carlingford LoughFamous lighthouse illuminated in memory of people who died in Carlingford Lough

Rain fails to dampen the spirits at ATNRain fails to dampen the spirits at ATN

'Absolutely crazy' - Clare Cllr says teens who dived off cliff could have been killed'Absolutely crazy' - Clare Cllr says teens who dived off cliff could have been killed

Pug found dumped in plastic bag in MeathPug found dumped in plastic bag in Meath


Lifestyle

While talk of traffic dominated Day One at the All Together Now festival in Waterford, alas it was the weather that took a U-turn on Saturday.Rain fails to dampen the spirits at ATN

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »