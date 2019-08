A man has been arrested following a serious incident in the south Longford area last night.

A man in his 50s was allegedly assaulted yesterday evening at around 5.30pm in the Foigha area.

The man was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar where his condition has been described as "serious" this morning.

A man in his 30s was later arrested in connection with the alleged assault and remains in custody at Longford Garda Station.