Man in mid 30s dies after being struck by car near Kildare last night

Gardaí in Naas are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred just before 10pm last night in the townland of Greenhills, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

Garda have revealed that a male pedestrian in his mid 30s was fatally injured when he was struck by a car.

The deceased was pronounced dead at scene and his body has been removed to the Mortuary in Naas General Hospital. The male driver of the car who was in his arly 20s was uninjured.

The M9 southbound between junction 1 and junction 2 is closed at present to allow for examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have travelled on the M9 southbound between junction 1 and junction 2 prior to the collision or who may have witnessed the collision or who may have camera footage of the collision to contact them as Naas Garda Station on 045 - 884300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The latest death comes after a man in his 60s has lost his life following a crash between a lorry and a car at Belturbet in Co Cavan.

It happened at around 2.20pm today in the Cloverhill area.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Cavan General Hospital.

An investigation is underway and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

They particularly want to speak to any road users with dash cam footage who may have been passing through the area at the time of the collision.

Gardaí have asked for anyone with information to contact Cavan garda station on 049 436 8800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

[readmore][/readmore]