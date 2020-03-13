Man in 'Irish tour group' tests positive for Covid-19 in Salzburg - reports

A man who "belongs to an Irish tour group" in Salzburg has tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports.

Salzburg state media announced the case in an update today.

The man, 62, had been on holiday in Pinzgau, a region of the Austrian capital.

He had been part of an Irish tour group with 12 other people in the group.

The 62-year-old's positive test was one of three new cases in Salzburg, bringing the total in the area to 23.

A statement from Salzburg State Correspondence said: "The third new Corona case from today is a man (62) who is on vacation in Pinzgau. He belongs to an Irish tour group.

District captain Bernhard Gratz said: "The vacationer and the other twelve members of this group are in quarantine at the hotel.

"There are no restrictions for the other guests and the staff at the current state, as they have never had any longer and close contact with the sick person."

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said they do not comment on individual cases.

At the time of writing, no second source could confirm the case.

In Ireland, Dr Tony Holohan announced today that there are 20 new cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The total number of infections in Ireland now stands at 90.