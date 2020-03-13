News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Man in 'Irish tour group' tests positive for Covid-19 in Salzburg - reports

By Steve Neville
Friday, March 13, 2020 - 08:04 PM

A man who "belongs to an Irish tour group" in Salzburg has tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports.

Salzburg state media announced the case in an update today.

The man, 62, had been on holiday in Pinzgau, a region of the Austrian capital.

He had been part of an Irish tour group with 12 other people in the group.

The 62-year-old's positive test was one of three new cases in Salzburg, bringing the total in the area to 23.

A statement from Salzburg State Correspondence said: "The third new Corona case from today is a man (62) who is on vacation in Pinzgau. He belongs to an Irish tour group.

District captain Bernhard Gratz said: "The vacationer and the other twelve members of this group are in quarantine at the hotel.

"There are no restrictions for the other guests and the staff at the current state, as they have never had any longer and close contact with the sick person."

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said they do not comment on individual cases.

At the time of writing, no second source could confirm the case.

In Ireland, Dr Tony Holohan announced today that there are 20 new cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The total number of infections in Ireland now stands at 90.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

