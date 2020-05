A man in his 30s has been arrested following an assault in Dublin.

It happened at an apartment complex in the Kilmore Road area of Artane shortly before midnight.

The victim, a man in his 50s, received head injuries in the attack and is being treated in Beaumont Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The scene has been preserved and a technical examination will take place later.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Coolock Garda Station.