Man in hospital following shooting incident in Dublin

A man in his 20s has been injured following a shooting incident in the North Strand area of Dublin City this morning.

Gardaí were called to a flat on North Strand Road at approximately 6.45am.

Dublin Fire Brigade were treating a man in his 20s at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination. No arrests have been made to date and enquires are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01-6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.