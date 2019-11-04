Man in hospital following shooting in Tallaght

A man is being treated in hospital after being shot in Tallaght in Dublin.

The shooting happened at Mac Uilliam Estate on Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght at around 6.20pm yesterday evening.

Shots were fired at a house and gardaí were called to the scene.

When they got there, they discovered a man in his 30s with apparent pellet wounds to his legs.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital for treatment, where his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.