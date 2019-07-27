News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man in hospital after stabbing in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 11:31 AM

A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Dublin overnight.

This is the second stabbing to take place in the capital in less than 24 hours.

The most recent one happened at Hogan Place in the city centre at around 12.50am this morning.

The man was taken to St Vincent's Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Yesterday morning another man in his 30s was stabbed at St Stephen's Green at 4am.

He received injuries to his leg and arm.

Gardaí say no arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing.

stabbing Dublin

