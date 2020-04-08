Man in hospital after stabbing in Cork city

A garda investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in Cork city last night.

The man, in his early 20s, is believed to have suffered a number of stab wounds following an incident in the Pearse Square area of Ballyphehane, on the city's southside shortly after 9pm.

It's understood the incident occurred following an altercation involving a number of people outside a local shop.

Gardaí and HSE paramedics were alerted and were on the scene quickly.

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where his condition was described as stable.

Officers said they are investigating a serious assault incident and have not yet made any arrests.

Gardaí have sealed off the area for a technical and forensic examination and they have spoken to several people who were in the area at the time.

It is also hoped the CCTV from businesses in the area will shed light on what happened.

Gardaí at Togher Garda Station are investigating and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.